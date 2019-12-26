Go, See, Do

Old Salem Winter Fair: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today through Saturday; 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Old Salem Museum & Gardens, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $35 for adults, and $16 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to oldsalem.org.

Kwanzaa Day One: Opening ceremony at 6 p.m. today at the Winston-Salem Urban League, 201 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. The theme is Umoja (Unity). The speaker will be Shawn Ricks and the honoree will be Brother Hashim Saleh (posthumously). The sponsor is the Winston-Salem Urban League. For more information, call 336-725-5614.

All I Want for Christmas is a Winston-Salem Dance Party: 9 p.m.-2 a.m. today at Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., Winston-Salem.

