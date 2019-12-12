Parkland Magnet High School Chorus: noon-1 p.m. today in the City Hall lobby, 101 N. Main St., Winston-Salem.
Yoga for Every Body: 1-2 p.m. today at Pfafftown Baptist Church, 4336 Transou Road, Pfafftown. Free but consider a $2 donation. For more information, go to www.shepherdscenter.org.
Zumba Classes: 6-7 p.m. today at Miller Park Recreation Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. The cost is $5 per class. For more information, call 336-782-3282.
An Old Salem Christmas Carol: 7:30 p.m. today, Friday, and Dec. 18-20; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 21; 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 22 at the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium, at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $25 for adults; $23 for students and seniors. For more information, go to www.ltofws.org.
”The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical”: 8 p.m. today-Saturday, and Dec. 18-21; 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 22 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 (closes at 10 p.m. Dec. 31) Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motor coaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Nov. 25-26. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motor coaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/parks/tanglewood/fol.
