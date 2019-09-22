Go, See, Do

Sowing Seeds Children’s Festival and Food Drive: 1-5 p.m. today at Artivity on the Green, 630 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to Facebook: Sowing-Seeds-Childrens-Festival-Food-Drive-1247434308614080.

Salem Bach Festival: Mette (Matins): 3 p.m. Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church St., Old Salem, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-722-6171, email hgarrison@triad.rr.com, or go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.

Music From Popular Films: 3 p.m. today at Hanes Auditorium, Elberson FineArts Center at Salem College, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.salemband.org.

30th Annual Mayberry Days Festival: Monday through Sept. 29, sponsored by the Surry Arts Council, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. For event information, go to www.mayberrydays.org, or call 336-786-7998.

Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 2 p.m. Monday at Clemmons United Methodist Church, in the church parlor, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. For more information, call Dawn Wooten at 336-414-0579.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

Harvest Moon Paint Party: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at Studio 7, 204 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. It will be led by artist Tammy Baldwin Willard. Complete your own Harvest Moon painting. Bring your favorite beverage and snacks. All supplies provided. The cost is $35. Tickets: www.bpt.me/4354862, 336-408-9739.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments