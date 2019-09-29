“Union Time: Fighting for Workers Rights”: 3 p.m. today at the Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.uniontimefilm.org.

Lisemby Family Concert (Gospel): 6:30 p.m. today at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, 231 Spring St., Mount Airy. Free. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7998.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

UNCSA Fall Dance Concert: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at UNCSA, Agnes de Mille Theater, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.

The Forsyth County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Reynolda Manor Branch Public Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. Phil Archer and Bari Helms of Reynolda House will present, “More Like a Community Than an Estate: The People of Reynolda, 1912-64.” Free. For more information, go to www.forsythgen.org.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 Spruce St. NW, Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments