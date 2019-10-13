Cancer Companions: 2 p.m. today at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 2 p.m. today, Oct. 20, 27; 8 p.m. Oct. 16-19, and 23-26 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16 and $18. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.

Zeno Marshall’s Thunder Road Cruise-in: 4 p.m. today at the Midway Town Center, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Midway.

Community Concert Series: “Plus de Doux”: 4 p.m. today at First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. A love offering will be taken.

Contra Dance: 7-10 p.m. today at the Clemmons Civic Club, 2870 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons. Admission is $9 ($8 for members), full-time students 23 and under $6 ($5 for members). For more information, go to www.feetretreat.com.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Meeting: 6 p.m. Monday at the Visitors’ Center of Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. The program will be “The History of the Purple Heart,” by Commander David Taylor, of the Purple Heart Society.

Wachovia Historical Society Annual Meeting: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gray Auditorium, Old Salem Visitor Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Randell Jones, an award winning author and storyteller. There will be an organ prelude at 7 p.m.

The Associated Press

