The N.C. Black Repertory Co.: Living Room Theatre production, “Welcome to Matteson!” by Inda Craig-Galván, 3-5 p.m. today in Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.ncblackrep.org.

Winston-Salem Community Band Concert: 3 p.m. today at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. In case rain or extreme heat, the concert will be inside the Miller Park Recreation Center. Free. For more information, call 336-993-2325.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

“The Phantom of the Monastery” screening: 7 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Saturday at Aperture Theatre, 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.aperturecinema.com.

New Winston Museum Panel Discussion: 6 p.m. Wednesday, “Women for the Win: Sports, Gender, and Title IX in Winston-Salem,” with Dianne Dailey and Lataya Hilliard-Gray, Salem College, Huber Theater, Student Center, 601 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. Free.

Murder Mystery Club Night: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Breathe Cocktail Lounge, 221 N. Main St., Kernersville. For more information, go to www.mysterymenproductions.com.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments