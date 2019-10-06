The N.C. Black Repertory Co.: Living Room Theatre production, “Welcome to Matteson!” by Inda Craig-Galván, 3-5 p.m. today in Bailey Park, 445 N. Patterson Ave., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.ncblackrep.org.
Winston-Salem Community Band Concert: 3 p.m. today at the Miller Park Amphitheater, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. In case rain or extreme heat, the concert will be inside the Miller Park Recreation Center. Free. For more information, call 336-993-2325.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
“The Phantom of the Monastery” screening: 7 p.m. Monday and 3 p.m. Saturday at Aperture Theatre, 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.aperturecinema.com.
New Winston Museum Panel Discussion: 6 p.m. Wednesday, “Women for the Win: Sports, Gender, and Title IX in Winston-Salem,” with Dianne Dailey and Lataya Hilliard-Gray, Salem College, Huber Theater, Student Center, 601 S. Church St., Winston-Salem. Free.
Murder Mystery Club Night: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Breathe Cocktail Lounge, 221 N. Main St., Kernersville. For more information, go to www.mysterymenproductions.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.