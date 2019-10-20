Truck & Treat BOOsted: 1-5 p.m. today at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $7. Proceeds will benefit educational programming for Kaleideum. During the event, visitors will also have the opportunity to see “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow: A Workshop Performance” at no additional cost. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Martha Bassett “Hot Pepper Queen” CD Release Concert: 2-3:30 p.m. today at Muddy Creek Cafe, 5455 Bethania Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $22. For more information, call 336-923-8623.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
Pet Loss Support for Adults: 6-7 p.m. Monday at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-331-1300, or go to www.trellissupport.org.
C-Change Conversations: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Also, 12:15-1:45 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 520 Summit St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.c-changeconversations.org.
Gary Taylor’s “Dracula”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $30.50 and $35, including tax and fees. For more information, or to buy tickets online, go to www.winstonsalemfestivalballet.org.
