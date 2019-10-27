“The Rite of Spring”: 3 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tim Redmond will take the podium for the first time. Tickets start at $24. For more information, call 336-464-0145 or go to www.wssymphony.org.
WSSU Musical Extravaganza: 4 p.m. today at K.R. Williams Auditorium, Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem. Admission is $5 and tickets can be purchased online at www.tkt.xosn.com/tickets/EventsCentral.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=33400.
Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 2 p.m. Monday Clemmons United Methodist Church church parlor, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. For more information, call Dawn Wooten at 336-414-0579.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
“An Old Salem Christmas Carol” Auditions: 6-8 p.m. Monday (for ages 16 and older), 6-8 p.m. Tuesday (for ages 6-15) at the Little Theatre of Winston-Salem, 419 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.LTofWS.org/auditions.
“Bottom’s Dream” Auditions: 7-9 p.m. Monday at ARTC Theatre, 100 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Callbacks and additional auditions will be from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday. Three males and four females, ages 18-30, are needed for this adult comedy. Prepare a short 30-second song. Groucho Marx impression is a plus. For more information, call Marsha Hierl at 336-408-9739 or email studio7ws@gmail.com.
