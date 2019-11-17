Go, See, Do

History Talks: History of Colonial Barbecue: 2 p.m. today at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Frank Merrell’s presentation of the path barbecue took to become a colonial staple and how Carolinians trace their barbecue tastes and methods to the early German, English and Spanish colonists. Free. For more information, go to www.northcarolinamuseum.org.

Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution”: 3 p.m. today at the Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.

“Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2” Featuring Pianist Alexander Kobrin: 3 p.m. today and, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $24. For more information, call 336-464-0145 or go to www.wssymphony.org.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

Wake Forest Baptist Stroke Support Group: 2:15-3:15 p.m. Tuesday at Medical Plaza Miller St., 131 Miller St., Winston-Salem. It is a support group for stroke survivors and caregivers. For more information, call 336-716-3011 or email rkjohnsn@wakehealth.edu.

Native American History Month: One Spirit Native American Dance Group: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments