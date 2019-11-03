Go, See, Do

“Drawn from Within” Art Exhibit: 2 p.m. today at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. The exhibit will feature 50 original paintings from Ardmore Artists, including a national award-winning and touring painting by an Ardmore youth. Free.

“North Carolina’s WWII Experience:” 2-4:30 p.m. today at the Hanging Rock State Park Visitors Center, 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road, Danbury. The Stokes County Historical Society will have a screening of an original documentary by UNC-TV to honor North Carolina’s “Greatest Generation.” Free. For more information, go to www.sc-hs.org or email stokescountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.

Tea with Sarah McCoy: 3-5 p.m. today at Henry F. Shaffner House, 150 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $36 and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4333982.

Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution”: 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 15-16; 3 p.m. today, Nov. 10, 17 at the Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.

Winston-Salem Symphony Chorus: “All-Night Vigil”: 3 p.m. today at Centenary United Methodist Church, 646 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $15. For more information, call 336-464-0145 or go to www.wssymphony.org.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

