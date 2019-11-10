Agatha Christie’s “Witness for the Prosecution”: 3 p.m. today, and Nov. 17; 8 p.m. Nov. 15-16 at the Stained Glass Playhouse, 4401 Indiana Ave., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $17 for adults, $14 for seniors and teachers, and $12 for students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.stainedglassplayhouse.org.
Winston-Salem Community Band Concert: 3 p.m. today at Salemtowne, Saal Building, 1000 Salemtowne Drive, Winston-Salem. Free.
Community Arts Ministry: Piano Concert: 4 p.m. today at First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. A love offering will be taken. A will reception to follow. For more information, call 336-722-2714. Free.
Charlie King: 4-6 p.m. today at Krankies Coffee House, 211 E. Third St., Winston-Salem. King is a noted folksinger-songwriter, musical storyteller and political satirist. The concert will benefit Anthony’s Plot, a social justice community in the Sunnyside neighborhood, where a Freedom School of the Children’s Defense Fund is held every summer. Tickets are $7 at the door, $5 in advance at Eventbrite.com, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds; children under 10 admitted free. Beverages and food will be for sale.
“Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans:” 4 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Martin Tucker, the author of “Vietnam Photographs from North Carolina Veterans” will discuss his book. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
