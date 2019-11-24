Go, See, Do

Jim Avett: 2-4:30 p.m. today at Old Salem Museum & Gardens, 600 Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20 and tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.

Lupus Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. today at the Highland Presbyterian Church activity building, 2380 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, email info@lupusnc.org, call 877-849-8271, Ext. 2 or go to www.lupusnc.org.

Contra Dance: 6-9 p.m. today at Bryant Hall at Salem College, 790 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10 ($8 for members); $6 for full-time students 23 and under ($5 for members); $3 for Salem students and faculty. For more information, go to www.feetretreat.com.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1 (closes at 10 p.m. Dec. 31) Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $15; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $35; motorcoaches and buses: $100. Discount nights: Nov. 25-26. Family: cars, vans and trucks, $5; commercial: vans, limos and mini-buses, $15; motorcoaches and buses: $65. For more information, visit forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments