Clan Lindsay Pipe Band Open House: 3-5 p.m. today at St. Clement’s Episcopal Church, 3600 Harper Road, Clemmons. Find out more about lessons and joining the band. The band rehearses every other Sunday. Free. For more information, go to www.clanlindsaypipeband.org.
The Vivaldi Project: 3 p.m. today at the Gray Auditorium, Old Salem Visitors Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-722-6171 or email hgarrison@triad.rr.com.
Winston-Salem Symphony’s Classic Series Concert Cycle: “Sibelius’ Violin Concerto”: 3 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $24. For more information, call the symphony box office at 336-464-0145 or go to www.wssymphony.org.
Winston-Salem Symphony Youth Philharmonic, Premiere Strings, and Chamber Sinfonia Concert: 7 p.m. today at Brendle Recital Hall at Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.wssymphony.org.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Meeting: 6 p.m. Monday at the Visitors’ Center of Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Park Road, Winston-Salem. The speaker will be Camille Reece, the vice president for instruction at Mitchell Community College, and the topic is: Beyond Bees.
Ed Simpson: “Living Across the Street from Lewisville School”: 6 p.m. Monday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-766-5842.
Sing Into Spring: 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, a fundraiser for the Triad Choral Society. It will be held at First Christian Church, 1130 N. Main St., Kernersville. Silent auction bidding begins at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 and bidding ends at 8:15. The society will perform during the evening. Tickets are $20 and are available at events.htcs@gmail.com or calling 919-806-6531.
