Chamber Music Concert: 4 p.m. today at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem. A love offering and silent auction will benefit St. Timothy’s Choristers’ summer residency at Wells Cathedral. For more information, call 336-765-0294.
Blue Mountain Forecast Presents: Roll Over Beethoven! A North Carolina Composers Concert: 7 p.m. today at the Overlook Gallery, SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. The program will include “Ludwig van,” Maurcio Kagel’s postmodern reflection on the shadow of Beethoven, and an assortment of contemporary works by North Carolina composers. Admission is $5 for seniors and students and $10 for adults. For more information, go to www.secca.org.
Pergolesi Stabat Mater: 7 p.m. today at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville. Free. For more information, call 336-788-2297.
An Evening with Mr. Darcy and Miss Bennet: 7 p.m. Friday at The ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. It is a fundraiser for the Downtown Arts District Association’s First Friday Gallery Hop. The evening will include a screening of “Pride and Prejudice” with Sir Laurence Olivier and Greer Garson. There will also be a screening of “Happy,” by Walker Conger, the winner of the DADA five minute film festival. Prizes include gift baskets, a tour and tasting from Wise Man Brewing, and tickets from The ARTC Theatre. Admission is $10. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/630251097802896/.
