Dedication of the Thomas and Lousania Holcomb Williams Cemetery: 2:30 p.m. today at the Enon Baptist Church fellowship hall, 1124 Flint Hill Road, East Bend. For more information, call Andrew Mackie, 336-428-8471, email or yadkincountyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.
ONP Winter Olympics: 3 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
“1917” Screening: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. today; 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Admission is $7. The movie is rated R. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7886.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
We are Standing Strong: Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/404345840296676.
Forsyth County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolda Manor Branch auditorium, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. The guest speaker will be Eric Elliott, the archivist at the Moravian Archives. His topic will be “Using New Tools to Search for African-American Stories in the Moravian Archives.” It will be a discussion of the development, use and availability of new material from their records. Free. For more information, go to www.forsythgen.org.
