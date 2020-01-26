Go, See, Do

Steve Shelton: “The Story of Charley Sparks’ Adopted Brother”: 2 p.m. Walnut Cove Public Library, 106 Fifth St., Walnut Cove. Free. For more information, go to www.sc-hs.org.

Remembering Archie’s Poetry: 3-4:30 p.m. Special Collections & Archives, Room 625, Z Smith Reynolds Library, Wake Forest University. The program is an afternoon of poetry and remembrances of the poet A.R. Ammons. It is presented by Ed and Emily Wilson.

Mozart Birthday Concert: 3 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $22, $18 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.

Parkinson’s Forward: 1 p.m. Monday at the Senior Services Building, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. This is a support group for Parkinson’s disease patients and care partners. For more information, call Jim Nottke at 336-972-7091.

Alzheimer’s-Dementia Caregivers Support Group: 2 p.m. Monday at Clemmons United Methodist Church church parlor, 3700 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. For more information, call Dawn Wooten at 336-414-0579.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

David Zucchino: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, WS. Zucchino is the author of “Wilmington’s Lie.” Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments