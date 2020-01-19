UNCSA String Quartet: “Last Expressions”: 3 p.m. today at Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
MLK Day Storytime: 10 a.m. Monday at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Cancer Companions Devotional: 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. This is a support group for those in the cancer journey and their caregivers. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.
Line Dance Lessons: 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. The cost is $5 per class. For more information, call Brenda Holcomb at 336-816-5544.
Shepherd’s Center Singers Rehearsals: 2-4 p.m. Tuesday at The Shepherd’s Center, 1700 Ebert St., Winston-Salem. Being able to read music is a plus but not required. For more information, email Carmina Jenks at pegjen2@gmail.com.
Hall-Woodward Elementary School Fundraiser: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 125 Nicholson Road, Winston-Salem. A staff vs. student basketball game will be played to help raise money for the fifth graders to take an overnight field trip to YMCA Camp Hanes in March. Drinks and snacks will be for sale. Raffle tickets will be available.
Walkertown Area Historical Society: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown. Sherman Carmichael, the author of “Mysterious Tales of the North Carolina Piedmont,” will discuss his book. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2990.
