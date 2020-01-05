Jazz at Milner’s: 6-9 p.m. today at Milner’s American Southern Restaurant, 630 S. Stratford Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-768-2221.
Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem. The cost is $50 per month. For more information, email ddrayton@wakehealth.edu, or call 336-713-8082.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women”: 6 p.m. Monday at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
We are Standing Strong: Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting: 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 336-659-4305, or go to www.facebook.com/events/404345840296676.
Winston-Salem Writers Open Mic: sign-ups at 6:45 p.m., readings begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Coffee Park Arts Coffee Shop, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.wswriters.org and click on Programs and Open Mic.
