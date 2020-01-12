Cancer Companions: 2 p.m. today at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.
Community Concert: 4 p.m. today at First Christian Church, 2320 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Alicia Reid, voice and harp and Niles Loughlin, clarinet, will perform works by Parker, Vaughn Williams, Satie, Persichetti and others. A love offering to benefit a local charity will be collected. A reception in Taylor Hall will follow the performance.
Zeno Marshall’s Thunder Road Cruise-in: 4 p.m. today at Midway Town Center, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Midway.
Contra Dance: 6-9 p.m. today at Bryant Hall at Salem College, 790 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10, $8 for members; $6 for full- time students 23 and under, $5 for members. For more information, go to www.feetretreat.com.
Sensory Friendly Monday: 9 a.m.-noon Monday at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Admission or membership is required. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
FCSO Quarterly Community Forum: 6-7 p.m. Monday at the Paddison Memorial Branch Library, 248 Harmon Lane, Kernersville. Bring questions and come prepared to interact with Sheriff Kimbrough and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Command Staff.
“All About Antique Irons”: 6 p.m. Monday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Historian and antique collector, Richard Gray Mock, will present the program. Free. For more information, call 336-766-5842.
