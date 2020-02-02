Go, See, Do

Winston-Salem Community Band Concert: 3 p.m. South Fork Community Center, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Free.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

Bluebirds 101: 6 p.m. today at the Southside Branch Public Library, 3185 Buchanan St., Winston-Salem. A program on the Eastern bluebird. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, or to register, call 336-703-2890.

Forsyth County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Reynolda Manor Branch auditorium, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. The guest speaker will be Linda Scales Dark, William Scales, who opened three theaters that catered to African-Americans, and brought in black Vaudeville performers. He later produced films for black audiences and started North State Films, believed to be the first in-state studio owned by a North Carolinian. Free. For more information, go to www.forsythgen.org.

Fruit Tree Production Course: 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Feb. 4 through March 12, at Surry Community College, 630 S. Main St., Dobson in Room J-116. Topics will include site selection, root stock, grafting, training, pruning, disease, pest, and weed control, and also harvesting fruit trees. The cost of the course is $71 and pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Tuition assistance may be available through Surry Skill-UP. For more information, call 336-386-3618.

Winston-Salem Pops Chorus Open Rehearsals: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Feb. 11, and 18 at Ardmore Baptist Church choir room, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. For more information, email kevin1mundy@gmail.com or call 336-918-0259.

