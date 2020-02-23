“A Proper English Tea”: 3 p.m. today at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 2575 Parkway Drive, Winston-Salem. Charlie Lovett will talk about the “Secrets of the Ancient Chained Library at England’s Wells Cathedral.” Proceeds will benefit the St. Timothy’s choir school summer residency at Wells Cathedral. A donation of $25 is suggested.
Humane Solution “Spay-ghetti” Dinner: 4-7:30 p.m. today at Oso Eats, 299 Jonestown Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $15, $8 for children in advance or at the door. Take-outs will also be available. Proceeds will benefit Humane Solution. For more information, go to www.humanesolution.org.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
East/Northeast Winston Neighborhood Association: Will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at the 14th Street Community Center, 2020 E. 14th St., Winston-Salem. The meeting will be a celebration of Black History month with Allan Younger, the director of the Forsyth Tech Small Business Center and William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department. RSVP to Marva Reid at 336-893-4518.
“The MLK Streets Project: What Does Your MLK Street Look Like?”: 6 p.m. Thursday at The Enterprise Conference and Event Center, 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. A group of 10 high school students went to several cities and documented what the MLK street looked like in those cities. Discussion will follow the screening. For more information, call 336-734-6916. For free tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/film-documentary-tickets-94706637101.
