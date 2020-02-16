“The Pluck of the Draw”: 3 p.m. Sunday at Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville, in collaboration with the UNC School of the Arts, will begin its 33rd season of the Shallowford Series Concerts at 3 p.m. today. “The Pluck of the Draw” will feature classical and contemporary works by Manuel Ponce, Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, J.K Mertz, and others performed by guitarists Nicolas Mayers, Alexis Ward and Long (Harry) Ngo. Free. A reception will follow. For more information, go to www.shallowfordpresbyterian.org.
Public Safety Black History Month Celebration: 3 p.m. today at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4129 Northampton Drive, Winston-Salem.
Cancer Companions Devotional: 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. This is a support group for those in the cancer journey and their caregivers as well, that is focused on God. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
African-American Read-In: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.reynoldahouse.org.
Winston-Salem Pops Chorus Open Rehearsals: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ardmore Baptist Church choir room, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. For more information, email kevin1mundy@gmail.com or call 336-918-0259.
“From Farm to Charm”: Lecture-Workshop by Nicholas Askew: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. The cost is $80. For more information, go to www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org or call 336-996-7888.
