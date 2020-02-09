Go, See, Do

High Point Let’s Talk Cars Cruise-in (weather permitting): 1 p.m. today at the National Home Furnishing Center, 1628 S. Main St., High Point. For more information, call 336-442-2796.

Fletcher Opera: La Clemenza di Tito: 2 p.m. today, and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $25, $20 for students. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.

Violin Concert Featuring Kevin Lawrence: 3 p.m. today at Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. He will be accompanied by Dmitri Shteinberg. A love offering will be taken. For more information, go to www.ardmorebaptist.org.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

The Battle of Shallow Ford Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution Meeting: 6 p.m. Monday at the Visitors Center of Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. The program will be on the 400th anniversary of the landing of the Mayflower, led by Sarah Page.

Winston-Salem Pops Chorus Open Rehearsals: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Feb. 18 at Ardmore Baptist Church choir room, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem. For more information, email kevin1mundy@gmail.com or call 336-918-0259.

Forsyth County 4-H Plant Sale: Vegetables, fruits, berries, herbs and flowers are available. Bluebird houses are also available. To place an online order, go to http://forsyth.cc/CES/4-H/article.aspx?NewsID=24978. Order deadline is Friday. The plants will available for pick-up from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 3 at the Forsyth County Agricultural Building, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem. Proceeds from the plant sale will benefit the Forsyth County 4-H Scholarship fund to support 4-H project work, leadership events, and camp. For more information call 336-703-2850.

