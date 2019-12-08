Go, See, Do

Cancer Companions: 2 p.m. today at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.

Singing Rams Holiday Concert: 4 p.m. today at the K.R. Williams Auditorium, Winston-Salem State University, Winston-Salem. Free, donations will be accepted. For more information, call 336-750-2120.

Winston-Salem Community Band Christmas Concert: 5:30 p.m. today at Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Free.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

Local History Lecture Series: Christmas in Winston-Salem Through the Years: 6 p.m. Monday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Molly Grogan, an author and the photo archivist at the Forsyth County Public Library will discuss historical photos of Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.

Coping with the Death of a Child of Any Age, Spouse or Partner: 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at Trellis Supportive Care, Williams Education & Counseling Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Building 121, Winston-Salem. Pre-registration is required and can be made by calling 336-331-1300. For more information, go to www.trellissupport.org.

Frozen Jr. Auditions: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at ARTC Theatre, 110 W. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-408-9739.

