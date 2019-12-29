Go, See, Do

“The Nativity According to St. Luke” Rehearsals: 1 p.m. today at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, is inviting local singers and musicians to participate in Randall Thompson’s The Nativity According to St. Luke. The performance will be at 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information, email Frances Burmeister at fburmeister@hotmail.com.

Kwanzaa Day Four: 6 p.m. today at the NAACP Office, 4130 Oak Ridge Road, Winston-Salem, it will feature a Black Business Showcase. The speaker will be Gerry McCants, state chairman of the NAACP Economic Development. The honorees will be Gloria Hairston and the A&T Alumni Association. The theme is Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics). The sponsors are the Piggott Family and the Winston-Salem Black Chamber. For more information, call 336-391-7690 or 336-692-0258.

Bird Count: Audubon North Carolina will have its 120th annual Christmas bird count Saturday in Winston-Salem. For more information, or to register, email Nathan Gatto at ndgatto72@gmail.com.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments