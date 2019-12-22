Lupus Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. today at the Highland Presbyterian Church activity building, 2380 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, email info@lupusnc.org, call 877-849-8271, Ext. 2 or go to www.lupusnc.org.
“Nativity According to the Gospels”: 3 p.m. today at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $30 for adults; $23 for students and seniors, and $18 for children under 15 years. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to ncblackrep.org/event/nativity/2019-12-20/.
A Classique Christmas: 4 p.m. today in the Shirley Recital Hall at the Elberson Fine Arts Center, at Salem College, Winston-Salem. Admission is $25, $8 for students and children. For more information, go to www.musiccarolina.org.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
Old Salem Winter Fair: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Old Salem Museum & Gardens, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $35 for adults, and $16 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to oldsalem.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.