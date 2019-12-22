Go, See, Do

Lupus Support Group: 2:30-4 p.m. today at the Highland Presbyterian Church activity building, 2380 Cloverdale Ave., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, email info@lupusnc.org, call 877-849-8271, Ext. 2 or go to www.lupusnc.org.

“Nativity According to the Gospels”: 3 p.m. today at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $30 for adults; $23 for students and seniors, and $18 for children under 15 years. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to ncblackrep.org/event/nativity/2019-12-20/.

A Classique Christmas: 4 p.m. today in the Shirley Recital Hall at the Elberson Fine Arts Center, at Salem College, Winston-Salem. Admission is $25, $8 for students and children. For more information, go to www.musiccarolina.org.

Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.

Old Salem Winter Fair: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Old Salem Museum & Gardens, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $35 for adults, and $16 for students. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to oldsalem.org.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments