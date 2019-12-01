Wayne Henderson and Presley Barker: 2-3:30 p.m. today at Old Salem Museum & Gardens, 600 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20. To buy tickets online, go to www.eventbrite.com.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at the Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
Winston-Salem State University Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Band Holiday Concert: 7 p.m. Monday at Dillard Auditorium, Albert H. Anderson Conference Center, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call the Department of Music at 336-750-2520.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, and 17 at Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $25, $20 for members. Advance ticket purchase is required. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.reynoldahouse.org/holidays.
Forsyth County Genealogical Society Meeting: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the auditorium of the Reynolda Manor Branch of the Forsyth County Public Library, 2839 Fairlawn Drive, Winston-Salem. The program will feature the Winston-Salem Pops Chorus. Free.
Winston-Salem Writers Open Mic: sign-ups at 6:45 p.m., readings begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Coffee Park Arts Coffee Shop, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.wswriters.org and click on Programs and Open Mic.
Holiday Parade: The Winston-Salem Jaycees will hold their 29th annual Holiday Parade at 5 p.m. Saturday on Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. The parade will begin at Fourth and Poplar streets, and go east on Fourth Street to Liberty Street and end at Corpening Plaza. After the parade the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership will have the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
