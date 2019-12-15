UNCSA Cantata Singers: James Allbritten, Conductor: 3 p.m. today at Home Moravian Church, 529 S. Church Street, Old Salem, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-722-6171 or email hgarrison@triad.rr.com.
Alan Bibey and Grasstowne: 3:30 p.m. today at The Arts Place of Stokes, 502 Main St., Danbury. There will be a concert, workshop and award celebration. A workshop and demonstration begin at 1 p.m. Admission is $26, $24 for Stokes County Arts Council members. For more information, go to www.StokesArts.org or call 336 593-8159.
A Christmas Memory: 4 p.m. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $25, $20 for members and students. For more information, go to www.reynoldahouse.org.
Carols by Candlelight: 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. today at Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-924-8191.
Shine a Light on Hunger: 4:45-6:45 p.m. today at the corner of Doune Street and Cascade Avenue, Winston-Salem. Free, but attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods or other non-perishable items for Sunnyside Ministry. For more information, go to www.washingtonparkneighbors.org.
Triad Woodcarvers: 3-9 p.m. Monday at Miller Park Community Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem. Free woodcarving lessons. For more information, call Ray Branch at 704-577-8619.
Holiday Cookie Decorating, Crafts, Stories, and Games for Kids: 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.
