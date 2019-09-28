Fourth Annual Boy Scout Troop 736 Classic Cruise-in: noon-3 p.m. today at the Clemmons Civic Club, 2870 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons.
Körner’s Folly Puppet Show: 10:30 a.m. today at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Show tickets are free with regular admission; show only, $2. For more information, call 336-996-7922 or go to www.kornersfolly.org.
Family Class: Change Those Bat Attitudes: 10:30 a.m.-noon today at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $10 for members; $12 for non-members. Pre-registration is available at www.kaleideum.org.
Storytime with author La Donia Alford-Jefferies: 10:30 a.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Michael Hoover — Memories of Elvis: 3 p.m. today at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Admission is $20 for balcony seats and $25 for orchestra seats. For more information, go to www.mayberrydays.org, or call 336-786-7998.
Maestra Xian Zhang: 7:30 p.m. today at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Zhang will conduct the program featuring Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances or call 336-721-1945.
“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m. today at Winston-Salem Alliance Theatre, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Admission is $16-$18. For more information, go to www.wstheatrealliance.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.