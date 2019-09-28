Fourth Annual Boy Scout Troop 736 Classic Cruise-in: noon-3 p.m. today at the Clemmons Civic Club, 2870 Middlebrook Drive, Clemmons.

Körner’s Folly Puppet Show: 10:30 a.m. today at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Show tickets are free with regular admission; show only, $2. For more information, call 336-996-7922 or go to www.kornersfolly.org.

Family Class: Change Those Bat Attitudes: 10:30 a.m.-noon today at Kaleideum North, 400 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $10 for members; $12 for non-members. Pre-registration is available at www.kaleideum.org.

Storytime with author La Donia Alford-Jefferies: 10:30 a.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.

Michael Hoover — Memories of Elvis: 3 p.m. today at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Admission is $20 for balcony seats and $25 for orchestra seats. For more information, go to www.mayberrydays.org, or call 336-786-7998.

Maestra Xian Zhang: 7:30 p.m. today at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Zhang will conduct the program featuring Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade.” Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances or call 336-721-1945.

“The Legend of Georgia McBride”: 8 p.m. today at Winston-Salem Alliance Theatre, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Admission is $16-$18. For more information, go to www.wstheatrealliance.org.

