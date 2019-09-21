Go, See, Do

Oak Forest United Methodist Church Cruise-in: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. today at 11461 Old U.S. 52, Midway, near Gumtree Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-764-2949.

Cricket Craft Festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the South Fork Community Center and Park, 4403 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Rain date is Sept. 28. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.cricketsnest.com.

Annual Daniel Boone Festival: 10 a.m.-5 pm. today at Whippoorwill Academy and Village, 11928 N.C. 268 West, Ferguson. Admission is $10, $5 for ages 6-12. For more information, call 336-973-3237 or email whippoorwillacademy@gmail.com.

St. Baldrick’s Foundation: Noon-5 p.m. today at Finnegan’s Wake, 620 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, 50 area residents will have their heads shaved to raise $30,000 for childhood cancer research.

Forsyth vs. Guilford Sheriff’s Offices Basketball Fundraiser: 3 p.m. today at Walkertown High School, 5240 Sullivantown Road, Walkertown. The two departments will square off to raise money for Forsyth County, Guilford County and Guilford/High Point Special Olympics. Josh Howard and Rusty LaRue, former Wake Forest University and NBA players, will be the celebrity coaches. There will be music, raffles and food. A $5 donation at the door is requested.

Salem Bach Festival: Vespers: 7 p.m. today at Augsburg Lutheran Church, 845 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-722-6171, e-mail hgarrison@triad.rr.com, or go to www.homemoravian.org/music@home.

Robert S. Lockett Jr.: “Ancient Bones and Ancient DNA”: 7 p.m. today at the Yadkin County Human Services Building, 250 Willow St., Yadkinville. Free. For more information, call Andrew Mackie 336-428-8471, or email andrewmackie@yadtel.net.

