Clemmons Coffee, Donuts and Jam: 9-11 a.m. today at the Ryan Wood Memorial Amphitheatre, behind Clemmons Elementary School, 6200 Bingham Ave., Clemmons. Free. For more information, call 336-416-7715.
Pink Day: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. today at Mitchell’s Nursery & Greenhouse, 1088 W. Dalton Road, King. 100% of the proceeds from the sale of six-inch pink wing violas, three-gallon invincible hydrangeas and all monetary donations, will to go cancer services. For more information, go to www.mitchellsnursery.com.
Fall Bazaar: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the 14th Street Recreation Center, 2020 E. 14th St., Winston-Salem, There will be vendors, food trucks, crafts, clothes and information booths.
Fourth Annual “Trail of Treats”: 5:30 p.m. today at Bolton Park, 1590 Bolton St., Winston-Salem. Free. There will also be a free screening of “Monster House” at 7:30 p.m. For more information, call Greg James at 336-734-1210 or email gregoryjb@cityofws.org.
Artwork by Kitty Ray Brown: Reception 5:30-8 p.m. today at The Apple Gallery, 500 Main St., Danbury. Her exhibit, on display throughout October, features impressionist landscape paintings, oils and archival photography. Free. For more information, call Stokes Arts at 336-593-8159.
Piedmont Chamber Singers: “The Human Experience”: 7:30 p.m. today at Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Complementary concert. For more information, go to www.piedmontchambersingers.org.
Pride Winston-Salem Festival, Parade and Food Truck Rodeo: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. today, Trade Street, Winston-Salem. For more information, including times and events, visit www.pridews.org.
