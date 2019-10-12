Art for Albania Art Show and Sale: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Salem Elberson Fine Arts Center, 500 E. Salem Ave., Winston-Salem. All or a portion of the proceeds will benefit work of the Moravian Church in Albania. For more information, call David Piner at 336-408-6981.

Drop-in Spooky Gingerbread House Workshop: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Museum admission not included but required. www.kaleideum.org.

Off the Nook Block Party: 1-6 p.m. today at the Malloy Jordan East Winston Heritage Center parking lot, 1110 E. Seventh St., Winston-Salem. Profits will go to buying low-cost books and learning enrichment programs. To donate email mjfriendsws@gmail.com.

National Chess Day: 1:30-4:30 p.m. today at the Clemmons Library, 3554 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. The film, “Life of A King” starts at 3 p.m.

Flonnie T. Anderson: 3-4:30 p.m. today at Parkland High School Auditorium, Building 500, 1600 Brewer Road, Winston-Salem. She is the author of “Memoir of A Fearsome Force of Nature: My Amazing Life in Education and Drama.”

The Bellamy Brothers (Country): 7:30 p.m. today at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Admission is $55-$65. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7998.

Mega-Auditions: Today at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. For more information, visit www.theatrealliance.ws/event/mega-audition.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

The Associated Press

Tags

Load comments