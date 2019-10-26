Lexington Barbecue Festival: 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. today on Main Street in downtown Lexington. For more information, go to www.barbecuefestival.com.
Highland Avenue Block Party: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. today at 650 N. Highland Ave., Winston-Salem. Free food, clothing, prizes, flu shots, health screenings, STD/HIV testing, Medicaid enrollment assistance, a kid’s corner and many other services.
Fall Vendor Fair: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. today at the Kernersville Senior Enrichment Center, 130 E. Mountain St., Kernersville, on the lower level. Vendors will include Pampered Chef, Color Street, and Ruby Ribbon.
Free Movies and Halloween Party at Marketplace Mall: 10 a.m. to noon today, see The Lion King (PG) at 12:45 p.m., Ad Astra (PG-13) at 1 p.m., Dora and the Lost City of Gold (PG) at 1:15 p.m., or The Angry Birds Movie 2 (PG) at 1:30 p.m. Get a ticket for the free movie at the kiosk inside the Marketplace Mall, near Hamrick’s, Tru Cuts, and Old Salem Bake Shop, between 10 a.m. and noon, or while supplies last. Tickets are required for admission to the movies.
WiseMinster Dog Show: 2-5 p.m. today at Wise Man Brewing, 826 Angelo Bros. Ave. Six adoptable dogs vie for Best in Show to raise money for the Forsyth County Humane Society. Admission is free. Votes are $1 apiece. www.forsythhumane.org.
The Winston-Salem Symphony: Fall Seminario: 5 p.m. today at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. The Piedmont Learning Academy for Youth Music (P.L.A.Y. Music) participants will demonstrate their musical knowledge. For more information, go to www.wssymphony.org.
