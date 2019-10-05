Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. today at 1080 S. Main St, Kernersville for more information, call 336-201-1924 or go to Facebook: Cars & Coffee Kernersville.
Fall Plant Sale and Tour: 8 a.m.-noon today at Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville, a fall plant sale, and from 1-2 p.m. there will be a curated tour of the garden. For more information, go towww.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
Story Time in Winston Square Park: 9:30 a.m. today at Winston Square Park, 310 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. It will feature Criss Cross Mangosauce. Free.
Carolina Painters’ Guild Annual Fine Arts Sale & Exhibit: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today at 5548 Brookberry Farm, Winston-Salem. Proceeds benefit Crisis Control Ministry.
“Twelfth Night”: 4 p.m. today at the Paul J Ceiner Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. Beach music provides the basis for this spin on Shakespeare’s comedy presented by Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company. It is an outdoor progressive performance. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and comfortable shoes. Admission is $18-$25. For information and tickets, go to www.sharedradiance.org.
Dixie Classic Fair: today through Oct. 13 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, 421 W. 27th St., Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.dcfair.com.
