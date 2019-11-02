Go, See, Do

Winston-Salem State University’s Homecoming Parade: 10 a.m. today. The parade starts at Fourth and Poplar streets, and ends on Cromartie Street on the WSSU campus. The homecoming game begins at 1:30 p.m. at Bowman Gray Stadium, 1250 S. MLK Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. Tickets: WSSU ticket office. Back on campus, the Greasy Spoon Vendor’s Fair resumes at 4 p.m. and continues with Return to the Yard Block Party starting at 5 p.m. The party continues downtown with the NAA’s Legendary II, which includes parties at the Benton Convention Center ballroom and the Embassy Suites ballroom. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.

Persimmon Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today. Parking at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N. Bunker Hill Road, Colfax. A free shuttle bus service is provided from the parking area to and from the festival. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older, free for ages 11 and younger. For more information, go to www.colfaxpersimmonfest.com.

The Heart of the Triad Choral Society Chili Cook-off: 4-7 p.m. today at Kernersville Moravian Church Fellowship Hall, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville. Admission is $10 for ages 11 and older, $5 for ages 10 and younger. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.

Flute Monsters: 7:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16.74 for adults and $12.05 for students and are available at https://uncsa.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F2I00000Rio05UAB.

“A Good Man Is Hard to Find”: 7:30 p.m. today, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $69.50 and $79.50 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or 336-727-2236.

