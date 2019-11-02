Winston-Salem State University’s Homecoming Parade: 10 a.m. today. The parade starts at Fourth and Poplar streets, and ends on Cromartie Street on the WSSU campus. The homecoming game begins at 1:30 p.m. at Bowman Gray Stadium, 1250 S. MLK Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem. Tickets: WSSU ticket office. Back on campus, the Greasy Spoon Vendor’s Fair resumes at 4 p.m. and continues with Return to the Yard Block Party starting at 5 p.m. The party continues downtown with the NAA’s Legendary II, which includes parties at the Benton Convention Center ballroom and the Embassy Suites ballroom. Tickets are available at www.eventbrite.com.
Persimmon Festival: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today. Parking at Shady Grove Wesleyan Church, 119 N. Bunker Hill Road, Colfax. A free shuttle bus service is provided from the parking area to and from the festival. Admission is $10 for ages 12 and older, free for ages 11 and younger. For more information, go to www.colfaxpersimmonfest.com.
The Heart of the Triad Choral Society Chili Cook-off: 4-7 p.m. today at Kernersville Moravian Church Fellowship Hall, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville. Admission is $10 for ages 11 and older, $5 for ages 10 and younger. For more information, go to www.heartofthetriadmusic.com.
Flute Monsters: 7:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $16.74 for adults and $12.05 for students and are available at https://uncsa.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F2I00000Rio05UAB.
“A Good Man Is Hard to Find”: 7:30 p.m. today, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $69.50 and $79.50 and are available at www.ticketmaster.com or 336-727-2236.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.