Winston-Salem Veterans Day Parade: 10 a.m. today, it will begin at Fourth and Spring streets and continue on Fourth Street to Liberty Street and end at Corpening Plaza with a ceremony and 21-gun salute. The theme is “Honoring Dogs of War,” and all dogs are welcome to join in the parade. Free.
Second Annual Ardmore Neighborhood Association Craft Show: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today at the Miller Park Recreation Center, 400 Leisure Lane, Winston-Salem.
Tanglewood Park Under the Lights Seventh Annual Miles for Meals 5K & Family Fun Festival: 4:30 p.m. today at Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, CLl Proceeds from the race support the Hillsdale United Methodist Church Manna Meals Food Ministry, which provides food for families in need throughout Davie and Forsyth counties. For more information, go to www.jonesracingcompany.redpodium.com/milesformeals5k.
Live Country Music: 7 p.m. today at the King Senior Center, 107 White Road, King. For more information, call 336-983-0751.
Chrysalis Fall Showcase: 7:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances.
Swing Dance: 7:30 p.m. today at the Vintage Theatre, 7 Vintage Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10, $8 for members of the Piedmont Swing Dance Society, $8 students. For more information, go to www.piedmontswingdance.org.
