Que-mmunity 5K Run/Walk: 8 a.m. today at Quarry Park, 1790 Quarry Road, Winston-Salem, sponsored by the Delta Research and Educational Foundation. The All of Us mobile exhibit will be onsite with information about the All of Us research program of the National Institutes of Health.
UNCSA Nutcracker Preview Event: 10:45-11:30 a.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Founders Day: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. today at Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-924-8191.
Bow-Making Class: 1:30 p.m. today at Mitchell’s Nursery, 1088 W. Dalton Road, King. The cost is $50. For more information, call 336-983-4107 or email info@mitchellsnursery.com.
Benefit for Ian Bredice: 4:30 p.m. today at the Ardmore Barbershop, 1311 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Live music with the following bands: 5 p.m. Them; 6 p.m. Straight 8s; 7 p.m. Transylvania Transport Co.; 8 p.m. The Bo-Stevens; 8:45 p.m. Jesse Ray Carter; and 9:45 Viva la Vox. There will be food, art, prizes, raffles and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit Ian Bredice, one of the organizers of the Heavy Rebel Weekender car show, and his battle with cancer. Cash and cards accepted. Admission is $10.
“Tommy”: 8 p.m. today and Nov. 20-23; 2 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 24 at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and students. For more information, go to www.theatrealliance.ws.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.