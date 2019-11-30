Small Business Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today at 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. It is hosted by Fearless Winston Salem, WS Fashion Week and Sentinel Commons. Free. For more information, go to www.fearlesswsnc.com.
Muddy Creek Old Salem Open House: 3-5 p.m. today on the lower level of T. Bagge Merchant, 626 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Bands include Rain Check, Walter Holton, Big Ron Hunter, and Dan Dockery.
Carolann and the Just Us Band: 7 p.m. today at the Midway Music Hall, 11141 U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Winston-Salem.
The Kruger Brothers: 7:30 p.m. today at the Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. Admission is $25-$35. For more information, go to www.reevestheater.com.
Poinsettia Open House: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse, 1088 W. Dalton Road, King. There will be more than 9,000 poinsettias in 80 varieties. Free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.