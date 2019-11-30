Go, See, Do

Small Business Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today at 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. It is hosted by Fearless Winston Salem, WS Fashion Week and Sentinel Commons. Free. For more information, go to www.fearlesswsnc.com.

Muddy Creek Old Salem Open House: 3-5 p.m. today on the lower level of T. Bagge Merchant, 626 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Bands include Rain Check, Walter Holton, Big Ron Hunter, and Dan Dockery.

Carolann and the Just Us Band: 7 p.m. today at the Midway Music Hall, 11141 U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Winston-Salem.

The Kruger Brothers: 7:30 p.m. today at the Reeves Theater, 129 W. Main St., Elkin. Admission is $25-$35. For more information, go to www.reevestheater.com.

Poinsettia Open House: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Mitchell’s Nursery and Greenhouse, 1088 W. Dalton Road, King. There will be more than 9,000 poinsettias in 80 varieties. Free.

