Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today; noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $8, $7 for seniors, students and groups, free for children under 12 free with an adult. Weekend passes are $12. For information, call 336-725-1516 or visit piedmontcraftsmen.org.
Puppet Show: 10:30 a.m. today at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Show tickets are free with regular admission; show admission only is $2. For more information, call 336-996-7922 or go to www.kornersfolly.org.
Fifth Annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl: noon-3 p.m. today at Hanging Rock State Park Historic Bathhouse, 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road, Danbury. Admission is $25. Proceeds will support the food ministries of East Stokes Outreach, King Outreach and Northern Stokes Food Pantry. For more information, call 336 593-8159 or go to www.StokesArts.org.
Stargazing at Pilot Mountain: 5-10 p.m. today at Pilot Mountain State Park, Pilot Knobb Park Road, Pinnacle. Telescopes provided. Free Rain/snow date is Nov. 30. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.com.
UNCSA Symphony Orchestra: Conductor Mark Gibson: 7:30 p.m. today at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information or tickets, go to www.uncsa.secure.force.com/ticket/#.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.