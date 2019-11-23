Go, See, Do

Piedmont Craftsmen’s Fair: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. today; noon-5 p.m. Sunday at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $8, $7 for seniors, students and groups, free for children under 12 free with an adult. Weekend passes are $12. For information, call 336-725-1516 or visit piedmontcraftsmen.org.

Puppet Show: 10:30 a.m. today at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Show tickets are free with regular admission; show admission only is $2. For more information, call 336-996-7922 or go to www.kornersfolly.org.

Fifth Annual Stokes Soup in a Bowl: noon-3 p.m. today at Hanging Rock State Park Historic Bathhouse, 1790 Hanging Rock Park Road, Danbury. Admission is $25. Proceeds will support the food ministries of East Stokes Outreach, King Outreach and Northern Stokes Food Pantry. For more information, call 336 593-8159 or go to www.StokesArts.org.

Stargazing at Pilot Mountain: 5-10 p.m. today at Pilot Mountain State Park, Pilot Knobb Park Road, Pinnacle. Telescopes provided. Free Rain/snow date is Nov. 30. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.com.

UNCSA Symphony Orchestra: Conductor Mark Gibson: 7:30 p.m. today at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information or tickets, go to www.uncsa.secure.force.com/ticket/#.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

Tags

Load comments