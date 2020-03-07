Cars and Coffee: 8-10 a.m. today at 1080 S. Main St, Kernersville. For more information, call 336-201-1924 or go to Facebook: Cars & Coffee Kernersville.
Senior Services Annual Art Show and Sale: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Senior Services Inc., 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem. The free, one-day show will feature a broad selection of art. Proceeds will benefit Meals-on-Wheels. For more information, go to www.seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.
Auditions for “Freaky Friday” and “Spamalot”: 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today at Willingham Performing Arts Academy, 221 E. Main St., Yadkinville. For more information, call 336-679-2941.
Julian Semilian’s “Fairy Tales from the Insubstantial”: Reception 4-6 p.m. today at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.secca.org or call 336-725-1904.
Gospel Singing: 6 p.m. today at the River’s Edge Gospel Church, 118 Old Church Road, Danbury. Love offering will be taken. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.
Central’s Silent Movie Night: “The Freshman”: 7 p.m. today at Central United Methodist Church social hall, 1909 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Donations will be accepted.
Amythyst Kiah: 7:30 p.m. today at Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $25. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances or call 336-721-1945.
Cancer Companions: 2 p.m. Sunday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.stjohnsws.com.
