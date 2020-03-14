Go, See, Do

Make & Take: Leprechaun Traps: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Admission is included with museum admission and free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.

Lego Book Club: 11 a.m. today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. For kindergarten through fifth grade (children 8 years and under must attend with a parent). Free. For more information, call 336-703-2940.

Live Country Music: 7 p.m. today at the King City Government Senior Center, 107 White Road, King. For more information, call 336-983-0751.

Swing Dance: 7:30 p.m. today at the Vintage Theatre, 7 Vintage Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10, $8 for members of the Piedmont Swing Dance Society, $8 students. For more information, go to www.piedmontswingdance.org.

Winston-Salem Festival Ballet presents Dancing Beethoven, Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Rakowski: 8 p.m. today and Saturday at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $30.50 and $35 and are available online at www.winstonsalemfestivalballet.org.

