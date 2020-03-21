The following churches have notified the Winston-Salem Journal of plans to livestream their Sunday morning services:
Clemmons First Baptist Church will livestream its 10:30 a.m. service Sunday at www.facebook.com/Clemmons-First-Baptist-Church-181602271942220/. A Facebook account is not required to access the page. For more information, call 336-766-6486 or visit cfbctoday.org.
Ardmore Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, will observe the Lenten season with an online service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Tyler Tankersley’s sermon will be “Unforced Rhythms of Grace.” The service will be livestreamed at facebook.com/ArdmoreBaptistChurch/. The staff will also host a daily five-minute Bible Study at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on the Facebook page as well as on Instagram (instagram.com/ardmorebaptist/). Facebook will not require an account for access to the page, however, only Instagram users can access an account on Instagram. Visit www.ardmorebaptist.org for more information.
St. Paul United Methodist Church, Winston-Salem, will livestream its Sunday morning worship service at 11 a.m. The service will be streamed at www.facebook.com/stpaulumcws. The service will also be available for listening by calling one of the following toll-free numbers: 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099. The meeting ID is 621-458-240.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.