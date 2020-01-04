Live Music: noon-11 p.m. today at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, 238 Market St., Mount Airy. For more information, go to www.thirstysoulscommunitybrewing.com.
Honky Tonk House Band: 6 p.m. today at Midway Music Hall, 11141 Old U.S. 52, Suite, 10, Winston-Salem.
Gospel Singing: 6 p.m. today at River’s Edge Gospel Church, 118 Old Church Road, Danbury. Love offering will be taken. For more information, call Mary Noah at 336-816-0807.
Megan Jean & The KFB; Andy Freakin’ Mabe; Emily Stewart: 9 p.m. today at Monstercade, 204 W. Acadia Ave., Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-893-8592.
