Ancestor Fair/Family History and Genealogy Swap Meet & Get-Together: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today at the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, 301 N. Main St., Mount Airy. Free. For more information, call 336-831-6437 or email epdj1@triad.rr.com.
Sown & Grown: Ninth Annual Seed Swap Weekend: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. today at the Old Salem Museum and Gardens Visitor Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. Admission is $5. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, go to www.oldsalem.org.
Puppet Show: 10:30 a.m. today at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Show tickets are free with regular admission; show only, $2. For more information, call 336-996-7922 or go to www.kornersfolly.org.
Winston-Salem Symphony and Youth Symphony: Concert for Community: 3 p.m. today at Wait Chapel, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. Free, but tickets are required for admission and may be reserved at www.wssymphony.org.
Interstitial Dance: 3 p.m. today at SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.secca.org.
Spaghetti Supper: 5-7 p.m. today at Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Proceeds will support the Piedmont Park Apartments Playground fundraising project.
Casino Night: 9 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. For more information, call 336-747-3059, or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
