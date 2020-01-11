Go, See, Do

Women’s Self-Defense Seminar: 10 a.m.-noon, registration at 9:30 a.m. today at R&D Academy of Self Defense in partnership with the Winston-Salem Police Department, 4755 Commercial Plaza Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-245-8121.

Lego Book Club: 11 a.m.-noon today at the Lewisville Branch Library, 6490 Shallowford Road, Lewisville. Kindergarten-fifth grade, children 8 years and under must attend with a parent. For more information, call 336-703-2940.

Swing Dance: 7:30 p.m. today at Vintage Theatre, 7 Vintage Ave., Winston-Salem. The cost is $10, $8 for members of the Piedmont Swing Dance Society, $8 students. For more information, go to www.piedmontswingdance.org.

Chatham Rabbits, Cane Mill Road: 7:30 p.m. today at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Admission is $20. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

The Bunker Dogs are Back: Improv Show: 8 p.m. today at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10. Suggested age 15 and older. For more information, go to www.bunkerdogsimprov.com.

The Genealogical Society of Rockingham & Stokes Counties Meeting: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Danbury Public Library, 1104 W. Main St., Danbury. Jason Anthony, park ranger at Hanging Rock State Park, will be the speaker. He will talk about the formation and history of the Civilian Conservation Corps. Free.

mhall@wsjournal.com

336-727-7308

