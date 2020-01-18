Author Talk: 10 a.m. today at the Walkertown Branch Library, 2969 Main St., Walkertown, Herbert I. Burns Jr. will discuss his book, “Route 66: Have You Found Your Route in Life?” Free. For more information, call 336-703-2920.
Hemp Healer Educational Event: 1-3 p.m. today at Hemp Healer Dispensary, 460 Knollwood St., Winston-Salem. Learn about CBD and hemp from the perspective of a trained naturopath and medical herbalist. For more information, call 336-448-5375.
Monthly Dance Social: 6:45-10 p.m. today at Art for Art’s Sake, 630 N. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. A complimentary lesson will be held at 6:45 p.m. Admission is $10. For more information, go to Facebook: Triad Blues Dance. Meetup: Triad Blues Dance.
Celebrating A cappella Music: 7 p.m. today at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road ,Winston-Salem, Matt Sallee, who is a member of the a cappella group Pentatonix, will be host of “A cappella Jam for Hope 2020.” The minimum donation is $8 and proceeds will go to Kaleideum Children’s Museum.
Lecture Night: From Traditions to Tariffs: Exploring Cultures, Arts, and Politics: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org.
Dmitri Shteinberg in Recital: 7:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
West End Mambo: 8 p.m. today at The Rhythm Lounge and Grill, 2101 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-695-8857 or go to www.therhythmgrill.com/upcoming-concerts.
