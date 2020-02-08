Go, See, Do

Art for Kids: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call Debbie Fuchs at 336-725-1904 or email debbie.fuchs@ncdcr.gov.

Eighth annual “Showcase of Song: An African-American Cultural Celebration”: 12:30 p.m. today at Carver High School auditorium, 3545 Carver School Road, Winston-Salem.

The Shalom Project: 7 p.m. today, benefit concert by the Unbroken Circle, an Americana string band, at the Byrum Welcome Center, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. Admission is free, but donations appreciated to support the Shalom Project’s programs and initiatives. For more information, go to www.theshalom projectnc.org/unbroken-circle-concerts.

Swing Dance: 7:30 p.m. today at the Vintage Theatre, 7 Vintage Ave., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10, $8 for members of the Piedmont Swing Dance Society, $8 for students. For more information, go to www.piedmontswingdance.org.

Black History Month Celebration: 7:30 p.m. today at the Andy Griffith Playhouse, 218 Rockford St., Mount Airy. Free. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org or call 336-786-7998.

Bunker Dogs Improv Show: 8 p.m. today at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance, 1047 N. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Admission is $10. For more information, go to www.bunkerdogsimprov.com.

UNC Clef Hangers: 3 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets are $13.05. For more information or to buy tickets online, go to www.uncsa.edu/ performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.

