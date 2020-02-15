Summer Camp Open House: 1-3 p.m. today at the Sawtooth School for Visual Art, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. It will feature demonstrations, hands-on art projects and summer art camp information. Free. For more information, go to www.sawtooth.org.
Great Backyard Bird Count: 1-3 p.m. today at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, 1450 Fairchild Road, Winston-Salem. An online project to collect data on wild birds. There will be information on how to collect and submit data and attract birds throughout the year. Free and open to the public.
Happy Hill Black History Expo: 3-7 p.m. today at The Sims Neighborhood Center, 1201 Alder St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call Amatullah Saleem at 336-666-1031.
The Yadkin Arts Council’s Annual Beach Ball Gala Celebration: 5:30 p.m. today at the Willingham Performing Arts Academy, 221 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Admission is $65. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.
Stargazing at Pilot Mountain: 6:30-10 p.m. today at the summit of Pilot Mountain State Park, 1792 Pilot Knob Park Road, Pinnacle. Free. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
One Act Play Festival: 7 p.m. today at ARTC Theatre, 110 Seventh St. W., Winston-Salem. Free but donations will be accepted. For more information, go to www.artctheatre.com.
Winston-Salem Symphony: “John Williams: Star Wars and Beyond”: 7:30 p.m. today; 2 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets start at $24. For more information, call the symphony box office, 336-464-0145 or go to www.wssymphony.org.
Wind Ensemble and Chamber Winds: “Amor Vincit Omnia”: 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Stevens Center, 405 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem. Admission is $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
