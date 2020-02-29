Pop-up Museum: Education: Big 4 Alumni Association: 10-11 a.m. today at the William Roscoe Anderson Jr. Community Center, 2450 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.triadculture.org.
Storytime: 10:30 a.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-747-1471.
Family Storytime: 11 a.m. today at the Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-703-3040.
Live Music: noon-11 p.m. today at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, 238 Market St., Mount Airy. For more information, go to www.thirstysoulscommunitybrewing.com.
Tommy Jarrell Birthday Dance: 7 p.m. today at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. It will feature the Whitetop Mountain Band. Admission is $10. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7886.
O. Henry Jazz Series: Ruby Prescott & Friends: 7-10 p.m. today at the O. Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. No cover charge. For more information, call 336-854-2000 or go to ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.
“Douglass/Dunbar”: 7:30 p.m. today at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Admission is $15. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.
Corey Leutjen and The Traveling Blues Band: 9 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.