Go, See, Do

Pop-up Museum: Education: Big 4 Alumni Association: 10-11 a.m. today at the William Roscoe Anderson Jr. Community Center, 2450 Reynolds Park Road, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, go to www.triadculture.org.

Storytime: 10:30 a.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St. No. 110, Winston-Salem. Free. For more information, call 336-747-1471.

Family Storytime: 11 a.m. today at the Forsyth Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. For more information, call 336-703-3040.

Live Music: noon-11 p.m. today at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing, 238 Market St., Mount Airy. For more information, go to www.thirstysoulscommunitybrewing.com.

Tommy Jarrell Birthday Dance: 7 p.m. today at the Historic Earle Theatre, 142 N. Main St., Mount Airy. It will feature the Whitetop Mountain Band. Admission is $10. For more information, go to www.surryarts.org, or call 336-786-7886.

O. Henry Jazz Series: Ruby Prescott & Friends: 7-10 p.m. today at the O. Henry Hotel, 624 Green Valley Road, Greensboro. No cover charge. For more information, call 336-854-2000 or go to ohenryhotel.com/o-henry-jazz.

“Douglass/Dunbar”: 7:30 p.m. today at the Willingham Theater, 226 E. Main St., Yadkinville. Admission is $15. For more information, go to www.yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

Corey Leutjen and The Traveling Blues Band: 9 p.m. today at Old Nick’s Pub, 191 Lowes Foods Drive, Lewisville. Free. For more information, call 336-747-3059 or go to www.oldnickspubnc.com.

