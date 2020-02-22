Healthy Smile Saturday: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. Admission is included with museum admission and is free for Kaleideum members. For more information, go to www.kaleideum.org.
Puppet Show: 10:30 a.m. today at Körner’s Folly, 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Show tickets are free with regular admission; show only, $2. For more information, call 336-996-7922 or go to www.kornersfolly.org.
TEDxWakeForestU: 12:30-4:20 p.m. today at Wait Chapel, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem. The theme is “Revision.” For more information, go to www.tedxwakeforestu.com.
African-American Author’s Book Fair: 2:30 p.m. today at Forsyth County Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem. Ronnell Jackson, a children’s book author and Winston-Salem native will be among the writers. Free.
Penny Ledbetter Book Signing: 3-5 p.m. Barnes & Noble, 1925 Hampton Inn Court, Winston-Salem. Lebetter, is the author of “Woulda Been,” and illustrated by Krystal Smith. It was published by Wisdom House of Chapel Hill. Free.
Lecture Night: Toni Morrison: 7 p.m. today at Bookmarks, 634 W. Fourth St., No. 110, Winston-Salem. For more information, go to www.bookmarksnc.org. Free.
nu Ensemble in Concert: 7:30 p.m. today at Watson Hall, UNC School of the Arts, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $20, $15 for students. For more information, go to www.https://www.uncsa.edu/performances/stevens-center/index.aspx.
